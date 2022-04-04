The Local Heroes Pop-up Market made its debut in Hebburn Town Centre in March 2022, offering a wide range of food retailers and street food vendors selling everything from savoury dishes, pizzas and cheese to pastries, sweet treats and chocolate.

And organisers say due to its popularity, another event has been scheduled to take place this weekend, on Saturday, April 9, from 10am to 3pm, at Hebburn Shopping Centre, opposite Fountain Park.

Andy Whittaker, South Tyneside Council’s Town Centres corporate lead, said: “We were delighted with the response to the first Local Heroes Pop-up Food Market in Hebburn. It was so popular among visitors to the town centre that many of the traders sold out their stock and are very keen to return.

The 'Local Heroes' food market is returning to Hebburn.

“Once again, the event will offer people a great opportunity to enjoy quality food and drink from some of the very best traders in the region’s food and drink industry. It will also complement the food and drink businesses locally while offering people the chance to try something different.”

The event is being delivered by Food and Drink North East in partnership with the council and My Food Stories, the Vittler bicycle experiences of Blyth, and some of the core traders from the hugely successful Jesmond Food Market.

It comes as businesses and local authorities around the country work to help high streets recover from the covid pandemic.

South Tyneside Council said the food market is just one of the ways the authority is working to encourage people back to town and village centres and to support traders on the road to recovery after an extremely difficult and challenging trading period due to coronavirus.

Andy added: “Making our high streets more welcoming and attractive to visitors is also one of the ways the council is delivering on its community priority of investing in town centres, high streets, villages and hospitality.”

For further information about the event, including the traders involved, visit www.visitsouthtyneside.co.uk or follow on social media:Facebook - @SouthTynesideEvents or @LocalHeroesNE and on Twitter - @STynesideEvent or @FoodandDrinkNE

