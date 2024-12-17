Martin Lewis is revealing his secret board game strategies 🎲

Martin Lewis swaps financial advice for board game strategies in new ITV show

How to Win at Board Games airs 17 December at 8pm on ITV1

The show reveals Lewis’ winning tactics and tips for family game nights

Just in time for Christmas, it’s perfect for avoiding festive board game disputes

Renowned financial expert and Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis is swapping coins for counters tonight as he steps into new territory for a brand new ITV series.

His latest venture - Martin Lewis: How to Win at Board Games - sees Lewis trade savings tips for dice rolls, revealing his passion for board games and sharing the hidden strategies that make him a formidable player.

But when exactly is it airing on TV, and how can you watch it? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What to expect from How to Win at Board Games

For a man best known for helping people stretch their pennies, tackle debt and master financial planning, board games might seem like a surprising focus.

But as viewers will quickly see, Lewis’ approach to games mirrors the analytical mindset that has made him a trusted household name.

In many ways, the transition from finance to board games is more natural for Lewis than it first appears. Both arenas are, at their core, about strategy, numbers and understanding systems.

Just as Lewis advocates for budgeting spreadsheets, interest rate calculators, and careful comparisons when making financial decisions, he approaches board games with the same attention to detail.

He applies the same methodical strategies, data-driven thinking and calculated tactics that underpin his financial expertise, but this time, the stakes are far less monetary and far more about family bragging rights.

With Christmas only a week away, How to Win at Board Games couldn’t come at a better time. Families up and down the country will be pulling out well-loved classics like Monopoly, Scrabble and Risk, ready for some festive competition.

These friendly games, however, can often turn tense - especially when accusations of unfair play or questionable tactics arise.

Lewis’ show promises to arm viewers with the kind of clever tricks and deep insights that can help them not only win but understand why they’re winning.

When can I watch it?

Martin Lewis: How to Win at Board Games will be airing on ITV1 at 8pm on Tuesday 17 December. It will be available to catch up on demand on ITVX once it has been broadcast.

If you’re looking to avoid family disputes over Monopoly or prove yourself the mastermind of Cluedo, tune in and you might just transform your board game tactics - and come away from Christmas Day as the undisputed family champion.

