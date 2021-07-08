Metro merch goes on sale, with face coverings and historic pictures among items on offer

Metro-lovers can bag some mementos of the system

Items for sale via nexus.org.uk include 40th anniversary commemorative items and everything costs under £10.

The range features tea towels with the full Metro route design on them, a metal tin complete with branded pen and pencils and a coaster in Metro’s iconic yellow colour.

2020 marked the 40th anniversary of Metro, and the merchandise range includes metal keyrings with the anniversary dates on them, and a pack of 10 high quality postcards, each featuring different images from the construction and opening of the Metro network.

And following a number of requests from the public about purchasing the Metro branded face coverings which Nexus employees wear as part of their uniform, face coverings have been added to the range.

Head of Marketing, Communication and Information at Nexus, Kerry Leng, said: “We had a lot of support for our 40th anniversary celebrations last year, even though we couldn’t do everything we wanted to due to the pandemic.

"The old photographs are always popular and seeing our heritage train out on the network is a real highlight for some of our customers.

We’re delighted that we can now offer Metro customers and fans the opportunity to own a small piece of Metro memorabilia. Everything is affordably priced, great quality, and of course, features our iconic brand.”

Stocks are limited, and Metro bosses are asking customers what other items they would like to see for sale, if the range was to be extended further.