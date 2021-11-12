The Lighthouse on Sea Road, in Fulwell, and Blue’s Micro Pub in Whitburn Village have both made into the 2022 edition of the Good Pub Guide.

The sole criteria for inclusion into the guide, which is published by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), is the quality of the cask conditioned or real ales, cider and perry that the venues stock.

Volunteers from local CAMRA branches across the country select the entries after they visit eligible pubs throughout the year to check on the beer quality.

The Lighthouse and Blue's Micro Pub have been included in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2022.

The 31-year-old said: “It felt great when we found out that we’d be included, when we first opened at the start of last year, the Good Beer Guide was something we hoped to eventually make it into.

"So to get in on the first year we were eligible gave us a real buzz.

The Lighthouse owner Sean Turnbull.

“It’s also the first pub we’ve ran, so to get the recognition that we’re moving in the right direction means a lot to us."

He has a passion for local ales and is proud to have been included into the Guide on the back of championing many small, North East breweries in his pub.

The 49-year-old commented: “I was over the moon to hear that I’d been included. especially after difficulty of the last year and a half.

Alice Pye and Callum Watson outside of the Blue's Micro Pub in Whitburn Village.

"It has been hard to sell real ale as it has been difficult to know how busy it will be which impacts things like ordering but I’ve had plenty of support from the Maxim Brewery who have been great.

"I’ve been trying different local breweries and their products have been flying out so I’m pleased we’ve been selected, especially given that a lot of pubs didn’t survive the lockdown.”

