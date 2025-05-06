National Lottery scratchcards winnings: TikTok warning shows the shocking amount you could win on UK tickets

One man’s TikTok challenge to make himself a millionaire has shone a light on what Brits can truly expect to win from scratchcards.

TikTok user Jax set out to beat the odds on National Lottery’s Millionaire Maker Scratchcards, spending £600 in one go on 120 tickets in the hope of landing the elusive £1 million prize.

But what started as a tongue-in-cheek challenge quickly turned into a cautionary tale about the allure - and cost - of scratchcard gambling.

Armed with odds of 1 in 3.03 to win something, Jax teased viewers with the caption, “Can’t believe how much I won,” before launching into his scratchathon.

This wasn't Jax's first dip into scratchcard waters, having already spent £1,100 on similar efforts over the past two months.

“Let’s hope the first one is a winner,” he said. “The answer to that is no… let’s hope there aren’t too many more like this.”

As the piles of discarded cards grew - the stack of losers dwarfing the winners - Jax used the opportunity to issue a clear message: “Stay away from the Scratchcards—you think you’re going to win, but you’re just not. Please don’t gamble.”

His latest £600 spree ended with just £360 in winnings - a £240 loss. Over the course of this challenge and his previous two, Jax has spent a total £1,700, and had £1,120 returned. A £580 shortfall.

One commenter said, “They are terrible things. I used to spend at least a tenner per day buying them. Haven’t bought one since 1st January. Been putting £10 per day in a tin. Christmas sorted.”

Another reflected: “I used to work in a Spar shop at uni. Watching people waste hundreds on lottery taught me all I needed to know.”

Others didn’t mince words: “Poor man’s tax,” one wrote. “Same as any gambling, the house always wins,” said another.

Despite framing his efforts with humour, Jax’s videos offer a stark reminder: the odds are rarely in your favour - and the cost can quietly stack up.

Organisations like GambleAware offer free, confidential help and resources for anyone affected by gambling-related issues. You can visit their website at gambleaware.org.uk or call their helpline at 0808 8020 133 for advice and support.

