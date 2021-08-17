North East business leaders react to latest employment figures

Employment in the North East stands at 1,161,000, a fall of 9,000 (0.8%) over the quarter and a fall of 33,000 (2.8%) over the year. The North East employment rate stands at 71.6. This compares to a rate of 74.7% nationally.

North East unemployment stands at 74,000, no statistically significant change over the quarter (a slight percentage increase of 0.4%) and an increase of 3,000 (4.4%) over the year. The North East unemployment rate stands at 5.8%. This compares to a rate of 4.7% nationally. (UK).

The claimant count stands at 102,300 in the North East. This is a fall of 1,500 (1.4%) and 19,800 (16.2%) on the year. The claimant count rate in the North East is 7.1%.

The employment data coves the period April to June 2021. The provisional claimant count data is for July 2021.

Niamh Corcoran, North East England Chamber of Commerce policy adviser said: “Today’s employment figures show a slight dip in the regional labour market after several months of strong growth, with employment having fallen slightly by 9,000 or 0.8%.