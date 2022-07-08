We take a look at some of the region's ice cream parlours to visit in the warm weather.

North East ice cream shops to visit this summer with your family

With the summer holidays just around the corner and the forecast set to be sunny this weekend, it’s the perfect weather to enjoy an icy treat.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 8th July 2022, 12:13 pm

Whether you’re in the mood for an ice cream cornet, a decadent sundae or something a little bit different, the North East is spoilt for choice when it comes to shops or parlours to visit.

Taking a trip to a different stretch of coast, or having a stroll down to your local beach?

Whatever your family has planned, take a look at some of these tasty places to visit in the region for a cooling ice cream.

1. Beaches and Cream, Cullercoats

Perfectly placed for a stroll along the front at Cullercoats with your cone - but there's plenty of seating inside too if the weather isn't being kind.

2. Ciccarelli, Blyth

Ciccarelli Ice Cream, based at South Beach, won a Gold Medal and Trophy at the National Ice Cream Championships earlier this year. Reason alone to visit!

3. Cresswell Ices, Morpeth

With more than 700 Google reviews rating Cresswell Ices as a 4.6 out of 5, it's definitely worth sticking this shop on your must-visit list this summer.

4. Di Meo's, Whitley Bay

The queue for Di Meo's quite often stretches along the street. With classic and original flavours to choose from, you'll definitely need more than one scoop!

