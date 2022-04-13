Tuscano’s Restaurant in Winchester Street, South Shields, has been serving up Italian favourites to customers for decades, and now the search is on to find a new restaurateur to take it over.

The standout building, with its ornate arches painted in the colours of the Italian flag, is something of a landmark in the town centre.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co said the present owner has operated the business for 25 years ‘and is now looking forward to retirement’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Italian restaurant Tuscano's in South Shields is up for sale.

The sales listing describes the restaurant as benefiting from ‘a large, loyal clientele and enjoys fantastic reviews on TripAdvisor and Facebook’.

It states the restaurant is open Tuesday to Saturday evenings, plus Saturday lunchtime and ‘the sale provides the new owner with the opportunity to extend the opening hours and take the business to the next level’.

Marslie McGregor, business agent from the Hospitality wing of Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “I am delighted that the owner has entrusted me to look after the sale of Tuscanos after dedicating many years to its success.

"Selling something you have been passionate about for years is not easy.

"Demand in the hospitality industry is great and we expect much interest from not only other restaurant owners, but potentially locals and private individuals who appreciate and understand how much of a household name Tuscanos really is.”