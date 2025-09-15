From bogus flat rentals to fake festival tickets these are the scams targeting freshers this term 🎟️

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students heading to university are being warned about a surge in scams targeting young adults

Common frauds include fake tickets, bogus rental listings, ghost insurance policies and fashion fakes

Criminals often use social media and increasingly AI to make scams appear convincing

Many students are also lured into money muling with false promises of “easy cash”

Experts urge students to trust their instincts, protect their details, and use bank safety tools

Starting university is one of the most exciting times in life.

For many students it means living away from home for the first time, managing your own money and juggling new responsibilities alongside lectures, nights out, and freshers’ week chaos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with that independence comes risk – and scammers know it. Fraudsters see students as easy targets, preying on their inexperience with money and their eagerness to snap up tickets, jobs, or accommodation.

Banks and consumer experts are warning students to be on high alert in the weeks ahead.

Students heading to university are being warned about a surge in scams targeting young adults (Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

The scams hitting students hardest

1. Fake tickets and festivals

Fraudsters know students love gigs, festivals, and sporting events. Fake ticket offers, often advertised on social media or resale sites, are the number one scam hitting 18–24-year-olds, according to Lloyds Bank. Victims often lose hundreds of pounds for tickets that never arrive.

2. Dodgy car and insurance deals

Students learning to drive or insuring a car cheaply are being caught out by so-called “ghost brokers.” These are criminals selling manipulated or entirely fake insurance policies that leave drivers uninsured and out of pocket. Others lose money buying non-existent cars or parts online.

3. Driving test scams

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraudulent offers of “priority” driving tests and cheap lessons are another growing issue. If someone promises to speed up the booking system in exchange for cash, it’s almost certainly a con.

4. Fashion and gadget fraud

Cut-price “deals” on designer trainers, clothing, vapes, perfumes, or tech are a common trap. Scammers use fake websites or social posts to lure buyers in with bargains that either never arrive or turn out to be worthless fakes.

5. Rental rip-offs

With student accommodation in high demand, rental scams are rife. Criminals advertise properties that don’t exist or aren’t theirs to rent, demanding large deposits up front. Many students only discover the fraud when they turn up with their bags to move in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why students are targeted

“Heading off to uni is a big moment – new mates, new experiences, and a lot more independence,” says Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director at Lloyds. “But it’s also when scammers might try to catch you off guard.”

Banks report that 79% of scams affecting students start on social media. Young adults are especially vulnerable because they’re making big financial decisions for the first time, often under time pressure, and are used to doing everything online.

Fraudsters are also turning to AI to make scams more convincing. TransUnion warns that fake voices, images, and “deepfake” job or rental ads are becoming harder to spot, even for tech-savvy students.

The dangers of ‘easy money’

It’s not just bogus purchases to worry about. Many students are being tempted into money muling – allowing criminals to use their bank account to move stolen money in return for a cut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However tempting the promise of easy cash might seem, it can cause lasting damage,” says David Callington, HSBC UK’s head of fraud. “If you are caught you’re likely to have your bank account closed, future credit refused and even struggle to get a phone contract.”

The bottom line: never let anyone use your account, and never share your bank details with people you don’t fully trust.

How to protect yourself

Trust your instincts. If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.

If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. Be cautious on social media. Don’t buy from strangers or click links from unsolicited messages.

Don’t buy from strangers or click links from unsolicited messages. Check before you pay. Always view rental properties in person and make sure contracts are genuine.

Always view rental properties in person and make sure contracts are genuine. Use your bank’s safety tools. Many offer spending alerts or payment checks to help spot suspicious activity.

Many offer spending alerts or payment checks to help spot suspicious activity. Know the warning signs. Real employers won’t ask you to pay to apply for a job. Your bank will never ask for a one-time passcode.

Real employers won’t ask you to pay to apply for a job. Your bank will never ask for a one-time passcode. Call 159. If you get a suspicious call from “your bank,” hang up and dial 159 – a secure anti-fraud hotline supported by major UK banks.

Consumer money expert Amelia Murray adds: “Impersonation scams are rife and can be very difficult to spot. If you’re asked to hand over personal details under pressure, hang up and contact your bank directly. Never share your one-time passcode.”

Stay safe, stay savvy

University should be a time of freedom and opportunity, not financial headaches caused by fraud. While banks and police are working to crack down on scams, students have a vital role in protecting themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Andrew Nevitt of Co-op Insurance puts it: “Student life is exciting and full of rich experiences, but it’s crucial to remain vigilant. Protect your money, protect your belongings, and protect yourself.”

The best defence is awareness. Learn the signs of a scam, trust your gut, and don’t be rushed into making payments. That way you can enjoy student life, and keep your finances safe.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.