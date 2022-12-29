News you can trust since 1849
In case you can't keep out of a supermarket for more than 24 hours.

South Shields, Jarrow and Hebburn supermarket opening times on New Year’s Day 2023: Asda, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury's, Morrison's, Iceland and Co-op

For those of you who are liable to wake up on New Year’s Day with plenty of Malibu still in the cupboard, but no butter, milk or eggs, here is when major supermarkets are open South Tyneside on Sunday, January 1.

By Tony Gillan
1 hour ago

Some are keeping their usual Sunday hours. Some don’t open at all. So here is an alphabetical list, of stores of varying size, which might save you a wasted journey. Don’t forget, there are no buses of Metro services that day.

1. Aldi

Aldi branches on Chichester Road and in Pelaw are BOTH CLOSED on New Year's Day. Google image.

2. Asda

Asda stores in South Shields, Hebburn and Boldon open between 10am and 4pm on New Year's Day. PA image.

3. Co-op

Co-op branches on Mortimer Road, South Shields and in Whitburn open between 8am and 8pm on January 1.

4. Iceland

Iceland at Chichester Road and the Viking Centre in Jarrow open 10am to 4pm on New Year's Day. Prince Edward Road, South Shields branch is CLOSED.

