South Tyneside pubs: 10 bars and pubs to visit for autumn drinks as nights cut in and weather turns cold
Gone is the weather for beer gardens and cooling cocktails – we are firmly into cosy pub season as the autumn weather takes hold and the nights get darker.
In a time where local businesses need our support more than ever, we turned to the Shields Gazette readers to shout out their favourite pubs across South Tyneside.
Looking for somewhere new to try for your weekend drinks or that cheeky after-work pint?
Why not try one of the bars or pubs on our reader recommendation list. You can add your own to the post on our Facebook page here.
At time of writing, the following pubs were some of the most popular suggestions in the comments section.
Page 1 of 3