Gazette readers have been recommending their favourite bars and pubs across the borough. See if there's somewhere new for you to try.

South Tyneside pubs: 11 bars and pubs to visit for autumn drinks as nights cut in and weather turns cold

Gone is the weather for beer gardens and cooling cocktails – we are firmly into cosy pub season as the autumn weather takes hold and the nights get darker.

By Debra Fox
4 minutes ago

In a time where local businesses need our support more than ever, we turned to the Shields Gazette readers to shout out their favourite pubs across South Tyneside.

Looking for somewhere new to try for your weekend drinks or that cheeky after-work pint?

Why not try one of the bars or pubs on our reader recommendation list. You can add your own to the post on our Facebook page here.

At time of writing, the following pubs were some of the most popular suggestions in the comments section.

1. Alum Ale House

The pub in River Drive reported that they were runner-up in the 'Best For Drinks' category of the Marston's Pub of the Year awards for 2022. Why not pop in?

Photo: Stu Norton

2. The Cask Lounge

Fancy wetting your whistle with some different guest ales? The Cask Lounge could be the place for you on the cooler and darker nights.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. The County

In the mood for a beer, G&T or fancy splashing out on a cocktail? There's plenty to choose from on the drinks menu at The County.

Photo: Google Maps

4. The Dolly Peel

The pub is named for poet, smuggler and local legend Dolly Peel - whose statue can be seen on River Drive.

Photo: Google Maps

