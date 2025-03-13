The firm is testing a new way to tackle food waste by giving away items for free 🛒

Tesco is trialling a scheme to give away expiring food for free at selected Express stores

The initiative aims to cut food waste and supports Tesco’s goal to halve waste in a decade

Customers can take yellow-stickered items for free after 9.30pm, but only after charities and staff have had the chance to claim them

The trial will run in a small number of Express stores, though locations and start dates haven’t been confirmed

With rising food prices and increased food bank use, the move could help struggling households

The UK’s largest supermarket chain is set to trial a new initiative that will see soon to be out-of-date food given to customers for free.

Tesco will offer expiring food for no additional cost at the end of the day in an effort to reduce food waste.

The supermarket, which already donates surplus food to charities and food banks, says this move supports its commitment to halving food waste within a decade.

But how will the trail work, when will it take place, and is a store near you taking part? Here is everything you need to know.

How will the scheme work?

In the coming months, selected smaller Express stores will give away some already discounted "yellow sticker" items after 9.30pm. The trial’s start date has not yet been confirmed.

The company has said that expiring food will first be offered to charities and store employees before being made available to customers.

"This trial will allow customers to take any remaining yellow-stickered items for free at the end of the day, but only after they have been offered to charities and colleagues first,” a spokesperson said.

While all major supermarket chains partner with food banks and community groups to redistribute surplus food and offer discounts on expiring items, Tesco's initiative appears to be the first direct-to-customer scheme of its kind in the UK.

The retailer aims to cut its food waste by 50% this year as part of its commitment to reaching net-zero emissions.

Rising inflation and the increasing cost of living have made essentials like meat, eggs, butter, and cereals more expensive than a year ago, with households also facing higher energy and water bills later this year.

According to the Department for Work and Pensions, over seven million people - 11% of the UK population - lived in "food insecure households" in 2022/2023, an increase of two million from the previous year.

Food bank usage has also surged, with the Trussell Trust reporting more than 1.4 million new users over the past two years.

Which stores are taking part in the trial?

A spokesperson said the trial would launch in a limited number of Tesco Express stores across the UK, though the specific locations have not yet been revealed.

We will of course update this article as and when more information is made available.

Since neither the stores taking part of the trial’s start date have been revealed, in the mean time, it’s probably best visiting your local Tesco Express in person around 9.30pm to see if yellow-stickered items are being given away for free.

Employees may have details on whether their store is participating and how the trial is being implemented, or stores may display notices about the scheme in participating locations.

Keep an eye on Tesco’s website or social media for further announcements about the trial’s rollout.

Again, it must be stressed that at the time of writing, Tesco hasn’t confirmed which specific stores are involved.

But we can hazard a guess that the trial is likely to take place in Express stores in high-footfall areas, such as city centres, transport hubs, or densely populated neighbourhoods.

Locations where surplus food often goes unsold could also be prioritised for the scheme, and Tesco Express stores already working closely with charities and food banks may be selected to expand their waste reduction efforts.

What do you think of Tesco’s new trial to reduce food waste? Will you be checking out your local Express store to see if you can get free food? Share your thoughts, questions, and any experiences in the comments section.