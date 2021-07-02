This is the best value supermarket shopping basket in South Tyneside this week

Who had the cheapest trolley?

Shoppers across South Tyneside are spoiled for choice with a number of major stores to choose from.

Every week we compare prices across a range of items found in a typical weekly shopping basket to help you decide where you’ll get the best value.

How did the supermarkets compare?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Where will you be shopping this week?

There are some great deals to be had this week, wherever you choose to shop.

Tesco charges £1.20 for a 1kg bag of easy cook rice, a 1kg bag of carrots costs 40p at Morrisons and at Aldi, a 500g pack of cornflakes costs 50p.

Which supermarket had the best-value basket this week?

Check out our handy graphic for the full breakdown of what the items cost at different supermarkets. Prices are correct as of Thursday, July 1.

According to our comparison, Aldi had the best-value shop this week for a 19-item basket, totting up at £19.88.

Asda, Iceland and Lidl were unable to take part in our price comparison this week.

If you’ve spotted a great value deal while shopping in South Tyneside, let us know on Twitter @ShieldsGazette

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.