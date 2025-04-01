Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People have until Saturday, April 5 to fill gaps in their National Insurance record

Topping up contributions could increase your State Pension entitlement

Since April 2024, 83,000 people have topped up over 200,000 years

From April 6, 2025, voluntary NI contributions will only cover six tax years

Visit gov.uk/check-state-pension to see if you're eligible to top up

People have only a few days left to fill gaps in their National Insurance (NI) record dating back to 2006, which could increase their State Pension entitlement.

The deadline to check and top up NI contributions is Saturday, April 5, allowing people to address any shortfalls going back as far as April 6, 2006.

According to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), since April 2024, 83,000 people have collectively topped up more than 200,000 years of contributions.

Over half (59%) of the years added were from 2017 onwards, with the average online top-up payment amounting to £1,765. The largest State Pension increase secured through top-ups has been £113.76 per week.

From April 6, 2025, voluntary NI contributions will only be allowed for the previous six tax years, following standard time limits.

Those struggling to reach helplines can submit a call-back request form online to ask the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) about making voluntary contributions.

How to check and top up your State Pension

People can visit gov.uk/check-state-pension to see their estimated State Pension amount and whether they can increase it.

For those struggling to contact the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), a call-back request form is available at secure.dwp.gov.uk/request-a-call-back-to-pay-voluntary-national-insurance-contributions/contact-form.

As long as the request is submitted by Saturday, April 5, payments can still be made after the deadline.

Who is eligible to top up?

Whether topping up NI contributions is beneficial depends on individual circumstances. In general, people need 35 years of NI contributions to qualify for the full new State Pension.

People who are not currently paying NI may be eligible for credits. They can check their eligibility at gov.uk/national-insurance-credits/eligibility.

Time is running out to check your NI record and maximise your State Pension - don't miss this opportunity!