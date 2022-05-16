The London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has gave a rare insight from the driver’s cab of the views along the County Durham and Teesside coastline route.

The short video is the latest in the award-winning LNER series “In The Driver’s Seat”, which gives viewers a virtual journey along the East Coast route.

A LNER Azuma train near Easington Colliery.

However due to weekend engineering work earlier this year, LNER services between York and Newcastle were diverted along the striking Durham coastline.

So far, more than 650,000 viewers have watched the series and East Durham episode features LNER driver Dylan Leonard taking viewers on a southbound journey through his native North East.

He said: “Middlesbrough is LNER’s latest destination and I’m one of the team of drivers working on our new weekday services to and from London King’s Cross but that’s where our route usually ends.

“The Durham coast diversions were particularly special for me as I have fond memories of this route.

A LNER Azuma train passing Hartlepool seafront.

"As a child, I visited family who lived near the railway line and watched the trains pass by.