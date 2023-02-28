Emmaus North East is a charity focused on helping the homeless who are known as ‘companions’ within the charity, providing homes, work experience, funded training and support those in need.

The charity has locations across Tyne and Wear including South Shields, Hebburn and Gateshead.

It has been announced by Emmaus’ South Shields location that a community laundrette will be opening on Dean Road, in the Chichester area of South Shields in a building provided by Riverside Housing.

Lucie's Laundry on Dean Road, South Shields. Picture: Emmaus North East.

The laundrette which has been named Lucie’s Laundry after the co-founder of Emmaus movement, Lucie Coutaz, will be open to the public from today (Tuesday, 28 February).

Lucie’s Laundry will be completely free to use and will be open between 10am and 4pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays of each week.

Multinational consumer goods company, Procter & Gamble have donated six washing machines to help the launch of the community laundrette.

Graham Taylor, Senior Scientist at Procter & Gamble said: “At P&G, we’re committed to being a force for growth so that we can be a force for good in the communities in which we live and work.”

He continued: “Citizenship is at the heart of our business and fundamental to everything we do. We have strong roots in innovation across the North East and are delighted that we are able to offer our support to such a worthwhile cause through this donation as part of our broader work to make a difference in our local communities.

The laundrette will be run by staff and will also be used as a warm space, with free access to hot drinks and a free to use computer.

Ruth Parker, Chief Executive of Emmaus North East said: “Emmaus North East is delighted to be working with Riverside Housing and Procter and Gamble to open Lucie’s Laundry on 28 February.”

She continued: “We have recognised the need for warm spaces to be created due to the cost-of-living crisis and have listened to the community around us. We are hoping this makes a real difference to the people in South Tyneside and demonstrates Emmaus North East’s commitment to solidarity and making a difference in the local area.”