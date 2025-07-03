Crowdfunder launched to create a new home for adult dance and wellbeing

“Dance and movement are proven to support physical and mental health, reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, and improve balance, posture and confidence.” Says Rebecca “I’ve seen first-hand, the positive results ballet classes can bring about and I want to encourage more people to give it a try.”

Founded in 2023, Complete Ballet CIC is already making a remarkable impact in South Tyneside, offering more than 80 dance classes each month, including Silver Swans® for over-55s and Seated Swans, a chair-based ballet class particularly beneficial for those with mobility problems and other health conditions such as Parkinson’s and dementia. The group now supports over 170 adults aged between 26 and 93, and has grown far beyond what local church halls and community venues can accommodate.

The organisation’s new venue, located in a prominent, accessible location on Fowler Street, South Shields, will breathe new life into a currently empty building, as part of the town’s 365 Regeneration Programme. The company now needs the community’s help to raise funds for essential refurbishment work to turn the unit into a safe and accessible dance studio with a warm and welcoming area for people to socialise.

“Social isolation, especially among older people, is a growing public health concern” Rebecca adds “Once in the new space, we can expand our program of dance classes, wellbeing activities and social events on offer, to bring more people from across the borough together, and support them to build new connections and friendships”.

How to support

The crowdfunding campaign is now live, and every contribution, large or small, will help Complete Ballet CIC turn their vision into a reality for hundreds more people across South Tyneside.

To support the campaign, visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/qr/Dy42EdkW?utm_campaign=sharemodal&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=shortlink or the website www.completeballet.co.uk

2 . Contributed Kitchen area to be transformed to support social events Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Studio inspiration -an image of what the dance space will look like once complete Photo: Submitted Photo Sales