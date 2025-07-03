Crowdfunder launched to create a new home for adult dance and wellbeing

By Reecca Yates
Contributor
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 07:32 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 09:56 BST
Complete Ballet CIC, a thriving Community Interest Company in South Shields, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to refurbish a town centre space that will host a range of inclusive dance classes and activities for adults of all ages and abilities. The ‘not-for-profit’ company, founded and ran by award-winning dance teacher, Rebecca Yates, aims to improve the health and wellbeing, and social connections, of adults in the borough, by bringing people together through the joy of dance.

“Dance and movement are proven to support physical and mental health, reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, and improve balance, posture and confidence.” Says Rebecca “I’ve seen first-hand, the positive results ballet classes can bring about and I want to encourage more people to give it a try.”

Founded in 2023, Complete Ballet CIC is already making a remarkable impact in South Tyneside, offering more than 80 dance classes each month, including Silver Swans® for over-55s and Seated Swans, a chair-based ballet class particularly beneficial for those with mobility problems and other health conditions such as Parkinson’s and dementia. The group now supports over 170 adults aged between 26 and 93, and has grown far beyond what local church halls and community venues can accommodate.

The organisation’s new venue, located in a prominent, accessible location on Fowler Street, South Shields, will breathe new life into a currently empty building, as part of the town’s 365 Regeneration Programme. The company now needs the community’s help to raise funds for essential refurbishment work to turn the unit into a safe and accessible dance studio with a warm and welcoming area for people to socialise.

“Social isolation, especially among older people, is a growing public health concern” Rebecca adds “Once in the new space, we can expand our program of dance classes, wellbeing activities and social events on offer, to bring more people from across the borough together, and support them to build new connections and friendships”.

How to support

The crowdfunding campaign is now live, and every contribution, large or small, will help Complete Ballet CIC turn their vision into a reality for hundreds more people across South Tyneside.

To support the campaign, visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/qr/Dy42EdkW?utm_campaign=sharemodal&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=shortlink or the website www.completeballet.co.uk

Current studio space

1. Contributed

Current studio space Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Kitchen area to be transformed to support social events

2. Contributed

Kitchen area to be transformed to support social events Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Studio inspiration -an image of what the dance space will look like once complete

3. Contributed

Studio inspiration -an image of what the dance space will look like once complete Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Dance Teacher, Rebecca Yates, with keys to the premises which will become the new home for her business

4. Contributed

Dance Teacher, Rebecca Yates, with keys to the premises which will become the new home for her business Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsSouth Tyneside
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice