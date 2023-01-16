Dog grooming shop approved for former site of South Shields gym and sunbed lounge

Last year, South Tyneside Council’s planning department received an application for the former site of ‘S and C Fitness’, a sunbed shop and gym, in Horsley Hill Square.

The bid has requested permission to open a dog grooming shop with dog cages, shower areas and an area for grooming tables.

The borough council’s planning department approved the scheme earlier this month (January), with a report station stating it was an “appropriate use”.

Horsley Hill Square, South Shields

According to the local authority’s environmental health team, the proposals would be “in keeping with the mixed use nature of the local area and would not bring an unreasonable new noise source”.

A decision report added: “There is no car parking associated with the property at present and it is not proposed to provide any car parking as part of the development.

“In terms of public car parking provision in the area, there is public on street parking directly outside the property and to the southwest on Centenary Avenue and there is also on street parking in surrounding streets.

“In addition to this, there is a car park to the rear of the property and other off street parking spaces surrounding Horsley Hill Square.”

Council planning documents confirm a maximum of four people would be employed, including the “business owner plus two or three self employed dog groomers”.

Under planning conditions, work on the scheme must start within three years.