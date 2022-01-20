Dogger Bank team gearing up South Tyneside firms for wind farm jobs boost

The project is expected to create thousands of jobs in South Tyneside and the wider North East, and create a wealth of opportunities for businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the partnership behind the Dogger Bank Wind Farm has announced a series of supply chain events in 2022, aimed at showcasing opportunities during the operations and maintenance phase of the wind farm.

The Dogger Bank team are working with business development organisation NOF to deliver the events.

Mark Halliday, Dogger Bank operations director, said: “Dogger Bank will be operational for 35 years and we will rely on the supply chain to provide key products and services, bring new technologies and innovations to the project and help develop the workforce of the future. We look forward to engaging with the industry and providing opportunities to be part of the world’s largest offshore wind farm.”

The team previously worked with NOF to deliver a series of ‘meet the buyer’ events to help prepare the supply chain for opportunities to get involved, by connecting Tier 1 suppliers with the local and UK supply chains.

Bosses said they are proud to be working with a number of local suppliers following these activities, including South Tyneside based Metec UK.

They say to date, more than 3,000 UK roles have been created or supported in relation to the construction and operation of Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

Joanne Leng MBE, chief executive of NOF, said: “The UK, and in particular, North East England has a world-class offshore wind supply chain, which can apply its extensive experience and technology-led solutions to support the operations and maintenance phase of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

"This landmark renewables project will also present opportunities for companies yet to join the energy transition, which can diversify their skills products and services into the offshore wind market.”

He added: “We are exceptionally proud to continue our partnership with Dogger Bank Wind Farm with this series of events, which will help build long-term and collaborative relationships between the wind farm operations team and supply chain companies, delivering mutual benefits and ensuring this region continues to make a positive contribution to net zero.”

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is located more than 130km off the North East coast and is being delivered by joint venture partners SSE Renewables, Equinor and Eni.

SSE Renewables is leading on construction and delivery while Equinor will operate the wind farm on completion.

Due to its size and scale, Dogger Bank is being built in three consecutive 1.2GW phases; Dogger Bank A, Dogger Bank B and Dogger Bank C.

In total the wind farm is expected to generate enough renewable electricity to supply 5% of the UK’s demand, equivalent to powering six million homes.

Bosses say the 2022 events will focus on key themes that will also help to develop the future supply chain and workforce for offshore wind in the region, including innovation and skills.

They will take place throughout the year and include both online and in person activities:

February 17: Introductory Webinar - Online (Zoom)

April 12: Meet the Buyers Event - Hardwick Hall Hotel, Sedgefield, County Durham, TS21 2EH

May 19: Skills Webinar - Online (Zoom)

June 9: Business Dinner (invite only) - Ramside Hall Hotel, Carrville, County Durham, DH1 1TD

September 20: Innovation Workshop - Newcastle Helix, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 5TG

November 22: Operations and Maintenance Tour - Port of Tyne

For further information and to register for the events when they are published, please visit https://www.nof.co.uk/

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.