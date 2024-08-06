Eddisons makes double Newcastle promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Property group Eddisons has made two promotions within its Newcastle-based building consultancy team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Steedman, an education sector specialist who joined the firm six years ago, has been promoted to associate director, while Dean Spitty, who has been with Eddisons since 2019, has been made a senior surveyor.

Part of a programme of 17 promotions across the firm nationally, the move comes as Eddisons continues its aggressive growth strategy which has seen 10 acquisitions since 2015, four of which were completed in 2023. The business now employs more than 500 people across 30 UK offices, with a 10-strong Newcastle team led by director Adam Finch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years Eddisons’ business consulting team has become a key adviser to the education sector on bidding for Government funding to make improvements to their buildings and grounds. This year the team secured more than £20m for schools across the UK to fund capital improvement projects which the firm will also project manage.

Dean Spitty

Decarbonisation projects for public sector buildings are also a growing area of business for the team, with specialists working on the large-scale reduction of energy consumption for local authority and other clients.

Eddisons director Adam Finch said: “Congratulations to Richard and Dean on their well-deserved promotions. Eddisons is one of the fastest growing property firms in the UK and that is down to the excellence, expertise and passion of our people.

“We are a client-focused organisation, committed always to striving to deliver the very best service, an ethos that is shared by all our team. That’s why as an employer we believe in nurturing talent, from our thriving apprenticeship programme to helping staff at all levels to progress, and this latest round of promotions is further testament to the success of that strategy.”