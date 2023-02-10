‘End of an era’ South Shields residents and businesses react to popular pub closure

After the announcement that popular South Shields pubs Mechanics Arms and Lambton Arms would be closing this March, there was a huge reaction to the news on social media from the people of South Shields.

The management of the two pubs posted the news to the Mechanics Arms facebook page, citing ill health, cost of living crisis and other factors as reasons for closure.

In the post, they wrote: “It is with heavy heart that this is the hardest post I have had to write. We have been at The Mechanics Arms and Lambton Arms for 15 years and what a fantastic time we’ve had, we’ve met some amazing people along the road, a lot of these customers now being like family.”

Mechanics Arms in South Shields.

The original post had just under 300 reactions, with many people posting sad and shocked reactions. It also had just under 300 shares and over 400 comments.

One loyal customer commented on the news on Facebook, writing: “So very sad to hear of your very sad news. The Mechanics has always been part of the main hub of the town centre social & entertainment life in South Shields. The town centre with so many bars closing will never be the same without the Mechanics. Very Best Wishes To Your Retirement & thank you for all the great memories! Cheers!”

Many also commented on the karaoke at the Mechanics which is hosted by DJ Donna, and how much it would be a miss.

Nearby Taxis South Tyneside (formerly Richmond Taxis) shared the original post writing: “END OF AN ERA! Good luck to Gina, Louse and all the Mechanics Arms staff as they bid a final farewell to the pub on the 12th March. One of South Shields busiest late night haunts with the fabulous DJ Donna you guys will be terribly missed.”

Mechanics Arms in South Shields.

They continued: “Onwards and upwards guys, enjoy the retirement and let’s hope the venue finds a new person to run it with as much love as you guys had for the place.”

