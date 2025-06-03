Engineering success at Ford Aerospace

Ford Aerospace has expanded its engineering team with the appointment of Nakul Narashima Murthy as a junior manufacturing engineer.

Based at the precision component specialists’ manufacturing facilities at Tyne Dock in South Shields, Nakul will be focused on supporting operational processes as well as the development of new projects. This will include investigating new technologies to further support the company’s continuous improvement programmes.

Originally joining Ford Aerospace as an intern in September 2024, Nakul who studied Automotive Engineering at Coventry University is thrilled to be joining the team on a full-time basis.

He said: “I learned so much during my internship at Ford Aerospace and to get a permanent role here is amazing. A lot of my MSc studies focused on CAD and analysis software, which I really enjoy but seeing how things work in practice and having the opportunity to work with different departments as well as with our US colleagues in the wider SPIROL group takes it to another level. Everyone has been so supportive, and it has really helped me to develop my skills and to grow in confidence. I’m absolutely over the moon.

Ford Aerospace Engineering Team (from LtoR) Karl Dambers with new team member Nakul Narasimha Murthy and colleagues Steve Gateshill and Marc Clifford

Operations Manager, Karl Dambers said: “Nakul’s can-do addition and passion for learning makes him a fantastic addition to the engineering team. During his internship Nakul continued to impress us with his technical and analytical skills, so when the opportunity arose, we were delighted to be able to offer him a permanent role.

“We have several new developments coming up, all of which are designed to complement the business’s existing value-added processes, so it is an exciting time to join for Nakul to join the team. His appointment is very well deserved, and I look forward to seeing him continue to prosper within his role.”

Ford Aerospace has a 96 strong team, which includes ten apprentices. This was boosted last year with the addition of seven new apprentices who are employed across all areas of the business from maintenance to toolmaking and CNC milling to quality. The company also has its own apprenticeship academy which it operates in partnership with Gateshead College and South Tyneside College and is designed to encourage more young people into careers in manufacturing and engineering.