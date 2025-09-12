Established florist branching into Cleadon Village

“It’s a dream come true to open a second shop,” says an established florist as they branch into Cleadon Village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie’s Flowers was founded in September 2021 by Julie Horsted and her husband Gary, when they opened their first shop in Gosforth.

Florist Julie Horsted | Submitted

Now, they’re gearing up to opening their second shop on Monday, September 15, after taking over a unit in Front Street in Cleadon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new village shop will specialise in hand-tied bouquets, seasonal bouquets, wedding floristry ad funeral and sympathy tributes.

The new shop will offer the same service as the Gosforth branch, but will extend their reach with deliveries to surrounding areas, including South Shields, East Boldon, and Sunderland.

Husband and wife team, Gary and Julie | Submitted

Julie said: “I’ve been working in floristry for over 30 years, and it has shaped so much of my life. I absolutely love creating beautiful bouquets for every occasion.

“The support we’ve received in Gosforth has been overwhelming, and we can’t wait to bring that same energy and passion for flowers to the heart of Cleadon Village.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary said: “Opening our second shop is a milestone we’ve dreamed of since launching Julie’s Flowers in Gosforth back in 2021.

“None of this would have been possible without the loyalty of our amazing customers and the hard work of our incredible team. Every bouquet is made with care in our shop, and we’re thrilled to now be able to offer same-day delivery across Cleadon, Sunderland, and the surrounding areas.”

Other recent additions to Cleadon have included The Raven which took flight after a major transformation of the Old Schoolroom on Sunderland Road.