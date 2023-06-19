News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’

Every hairdresser and salon in South Shields, Boldon and beyond with a five star rating from Google reviews

The area is home to some highly skilled hairdressers and beauty experts.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 17th Jan 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 15:23 BST

As there are so many to choose from, we’ve taken a look at the top-rated hairdressers and salons from South Shields, Hebburn, Boldon and beyond according to Google reviews.

These are all the options across the region which have been awarded a hugely impressive five star rating from their customers.

Sites needed ten reviews to qualify.

These are some of the top hairdressers and salons across South Tyneside. Where does your favourite rank?

1. Collage Maker-17-Jan-2023-12.46-PM.jpg

These are some of the top hairdressers and salons across South Tyneside. Where does your favourite rank? Photo: Photojoiner

Photo Sales
Halo on Station Road in Hebburn has a perfect five star rating from 352 reviews.

2. Halo

Halo on Station Road in Hebburn has a perfect five star rating from 352 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Parlour in Hedworth Lane in Boldon has a five star rating from 49 reviews.

3. The Parlour

The Parlour in Hedworth Lane in Boldon has a five star rating from 49 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Reef Hair Design has a five star rating from 35 reviews.

4. Reef Hair Design

Reef Hair Design has a five star rating from 35 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:South ShieldsBoldonGoogleHebburn