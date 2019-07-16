Express delivery at Port of Tyne
There was an express delivery at the Port of Tyne when five fully-finished trains arrived from Japan.
The rolling stock – each weighing over 50 tonnes – arrived from Kobe, in Japan, destined for Hitachi Rail Europe in Newton Aycliffe.
Built in Japan, Hitachi is using its bullet train technology to make the new Transpennine Express fleet light and aerodynamic.
The carriages arrived at Port of Tyne on-board the Höegh Antwerp, and will be stored at Tyne Dock estate before continuing on their journey.
The 200m long deep-sea car carrier, Höegh Antwerp, covered 12,792 nautical miles, from Kobe, Japan via Hiroshima, Lianyungang, Masan, Singapore, Livorno, Barcelona and Bristol, before arriving on the Tyne.
Complex cargo planning enabled the trains to be unloaded in less than one hour.
Adam Smallridge, quality Manager at NSA which based at the Port of Tyne, said: “The train carriages were double the weight of those we usually handle due to being fully-finished. As always, we had a plan of action in place, resulting in a swift and efficient discharge.”
Nolan Gray, business development director at the Port of Tyne, said: “This is a demonstration of how efficiently the port handle complex high and heavy cargoes at Tyne Car Terminal.
“Through our partnership with NSA, the Port of Tyne acts as a strategic import hub for the Hitachi Rail Europe plant.”
From 2019, the new generation Transpennine Express fleet is aimed at connecting major cities in the North of England and Scotland.