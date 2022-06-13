Metro operator, Nexus, is expecting a busy evening and is providing extra trains before and after the event.

Customers are advised to leave plenty of time to get to Sunderland before the concert, and to board at St Peter’s or Stadium of Light Metro stations afterwards, where extra staff and queue management will be in place.

It is best to purchase a £5.70 day ticket in advance. Customers can use the same ticket all day for the date of their show, which means they won’t need to queue up at ticket machines after the concert.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will be in Sunderland on Sunday, June 19. Picture: Erika Goldring/Getty Images.

Metro Operations Director, John Alexander, said: “We have extra trains running on Sunday to help people get to and from the Elton John concert on what promises to be another fantastic night.

“We are expecting a busy evening and customers are advised to leave plenty of time to get to the Stadium of Light.

“We have extra trains after the concert, and customers should to either St Peter’s or Stadium of Light stations where we will be managing the queues and

getting everyone on their way home quickly and safely.

“Our advice to concert goers is to purchase a £5.70 day ticket in advance. It is valid for the entire day, meaning you to avoid queuing at ticket machines after the concert. This is the best way to pay if you do not have Pop Pay As You Go and want to buy a ticket in advance to save time on the day.

“This is another world class event for Sunderland, hot on the heels of the hugely successful Ed Sheeran concerts.

"With any event of this scale there are going to be queues at stations afterwards. Our customer service teams will be working hard to get everyone on the move as fast as we can. I thank customers for their patience in advance.”

After the concert ends the Metro stations will be busy. Queuing systems will be in place for safety reasons at Stadium of Light and St Peter’s. Listen out for station announcements and guidance as staff get customers onto trains safely and as quickly as possible.