Fire chief confirms brigade ends gas supply contract with Russian provider Gazprom as war in Ukraine continues

The termination comes into effect on April 1 and comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifies.

In a statement issued on Friday, March 4, Chris Lowther, Chief Fire Officer for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Today I can confirm that as of 1st April 2022, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and multi-technical services supplier EQUANS will be ending our gas supply contract with Russian national energy provider Gazprom for the Tyne and Wear PFI Estate.

"We will be sourcing the gas provision from an alternative supplier in moving forward, and Gazprom won’t be invited to tender for any future available contracts.”

Chris Lowther, Chief Fire Officer for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.