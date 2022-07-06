Firm lands contract to help create new 1,600-job business park

Hebburn-based Castle Building Services has landed the multi-million pound contract to work on the new Hillthorn Business Park in Washington.

The business park will comprise of 11 operationally net-zero carbon units, with 579,400sq ft of lettable space for industrial, storage and distribution businesses, supporting Wearside’s economic growth and creating 1,600 jobs for the local community.

Castle Building Services was appointed by GMI Construction Group and is carrying out the full mechanical and electrical works and fitting all roof areas with photovoltaic panels.

Simon Groom, technical director at Castle Building Services with Gary Oates, operations director at GMI Construction Group in the North East.

Castle is one of the UK’s leading providers of building services, offering a wide range of high-quality engineering and contracting services covering all aspects of building, mechanical, public health, renewable and electrical engineering.

Managing director Andrew Dawson, said: “We are supplying the full mechanical services as well as the incoming utility services to each building.

“The roof areas will be fitted with around 6,000sq metres of photovoltaic panels which will capture solar energy and convert it into electricity, generating energy that will allow the building’s occupants to reduce their energy costs and achieve Net Zero Carbon for each building, achieving EPC ratings of A+(Zero) or better.

“Along with photovoltaic panels being installed across the park, each building is provided with high efficiency LED lighting throughout the warehouse areas and offices. The latter are fitted out with high efficiency heat pump air conditioning and heat recovery ventilation units providing filtered fresh air throughout that has recovered heat from the air being rejected from each space.

An aerial view of the Hillthorn site

“Low-flow sanitary appliances are being utilised throughout to minimise water consumption and vehicle charging points are being installed across the estate to encourage occupiers to use electric vehicles.

“This is a project that will enhance the local area, providing local people with quality jobs. We are proud to play our part in what is a truly innovative and environmentally friendly project.”

Gary Oates, GMI Construction Group’s North East operations director, said: “I’m pleased to welcome Castle Building Services to the delivery team.

"The contract is part of GMI’s commitment to supporting local jobs and ensuring the economic benefits of the project remain within the area whenever possible.”