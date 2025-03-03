Firms look to South Tyneside for future workforce

Laura Gage of the North East Automotive Alliance, front, with, from left, Sarah O’Mahoney, Michael Knowles and Samantha Vassallo.

The North East motor industry is launching a project to help long-term unemployed people in South Tyneside get jobs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North East Automotive Alliance (NEAA) project is initially aiming to get 50 people who are unemployed or not in education, employment or training (NEET) in the borough into entry-level jobs – and support a further 100 to learn the vocational skills needed for roles in advanced manufacturing.

The NEAA is working with member companies Horizon Works, Boldon-based Bradley O’Mahoney and ROAR Digital Marketing on the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project also involves getting local schools and colleges involved to promote the advanced manufacturing sector as a career and it will also be promoting a series of careers advice events.

NEAA chief executive, Paul Butler, said: “This is the start of a wider initiative and this pilot is a vital step towards filling the many unfilled roles in the region’s automotive sector.

"At the same time, it provides long-term unemployed residents with the support they need to gain meaningful employment.”

He added: “By focusing on inclusivity, confidence-building and support, the programme offers a unique opportunity to succeed in a sector that needs workers and can offer a life-long career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah O’Mahoney, director of Bradley O’Mahoney, said: “As a South Tyneside-based business we are very pleased to be playing a role in the generation of new jobs and, in particular, to be involved in a campaign that can potentially be life-changing for a large number of people in our borough.

"This programme offers a great opportunity to address the skills gap by empowering people who may have felt excluded.

"Our role is to build confidence and demonstrate that the automotive sector is open to everyone.”

The project is being launched as data shows the unemployment rate in South Tyneside is the highest in the North East – with some wards in the borough experiencing rates twice the regional average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 20% of local households are workless and around 14% of 17-year-olds in the borough are NEET.

A quarter of the working-age population are economically inactive – with 40% attributed to long-term health conditions and the lowest proportion of disabled people in employment .

The project is being funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and aims to create opportunities for local residents, including women and those with special

educational needs (SEN).

Participants will receive practical resources, confidence-building support and clear pathways into employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative focuses on overcoming barriers such as low self-esteem and lack of work experience.

Samantha Vassallo, managing director, Horizon Works, said: “We have a long-standing relationship with the NEAA and we’re thrilled to be supporting the organisation.

“As someone who hails from South Shields, it’s especially pleasing to be part of this initiative.”

She added: "Horizon Works was launched in South Tyneside and is focused on the manufacturing and engineering sectors, so we’re proud

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

to be involved in a campaign which will help people in the area enter rewarding careers.”

Michael Knowles, managing director of ROAR Digital Marketing, said: "This new programme gives those struggling to find work, or feel excluded, a real opportunity to build a career.”