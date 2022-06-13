Sweet Dreams Express Desserts, in Stanhope Road, South Shields, will open its doors at 5pm today (Monday, June 13) bringing a range of sweet temptations to customers in the borough.

It will be the franchise’s first shop in South Tyneside, with four other stores already set up in Newcastle, Washington, North Tyneside and Hartlepool.

Customers can order desserts for takeaway or enjoy them at the seating area of the shop, with waffles, crepes, milkshakes, puddings, cold drinks and cakes available.

Robi Haque, pictured, will run the new shop alongside his dad.

A special offer on the opening day will give also people a chance to get any regular milkshakes and waffle stick for £5, when ordered for collection.

The South Shields branch will be run by Robi Haque and his dad Bodrul Haque. There will also be five members of staff.

Robi, who is from Newcastle, but has family in South Shields, said: "I’m really, really excited. I’ve been able to turn the place around in just over two months.

Decisions, decisions ... some of the treats on offer.

"I’ve spent time making the interior look quite nice as well.”

The 29-year-old continued: "Hopefully we’re able to expand the brand. It’s a homegrown brand, it’s from the North East.

"It’s been around for about five years and people can truly taste the difference.”

He added: "I’ve been very excited to bring this to South Tyneside.

Sweet Dreams are made of these ... the shop in Stanhope Road.

"People from South Tyneside were travelling to North Tyneside just to get those desserts.”

Robi said he hopes to give back to the community by running regular competitions, which will give people a chance to win free treats.

The first one celebrating the grand opening has already taken place on Instagram and the three lucky winners will be able to claim one free dessert a day for up to seven days.

"I would want to do regular competitions, where I’m able to give back to the community,” said Robi.

A slice of the action! The store is open from 5pm until 11pm every day.

He added: "It’s exciting, because South Tyneside is such a big area and we’ll get to meet lots of new different customers.”

Sweet Dreams will be open seven days a week from 5pm until 11pm. To find out more, follow the shop on Instagram @sweetdreamssouthtyneside.