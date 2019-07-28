Lee Tiffin is bidding to be an awards winner again.

Lee Tiffin runs the Jarrow-based Black Sheep Fitness academy and has been nominated for the community champion category of this year’s awards by one of his clients.

They said: “With his diet plan and exercise, he helped me .

“He not only has helped me but hundreds more people with things wrong with them like blood pressure, joint problems etc. He helps them live a happier healthier life. He also has raised thousands of pounds for different charities.”

The line-up of sponsors for this year's competition.

They also praised Lee for excelling in different areas.

Lee was a winner at the Best of South Tyneside Awards two years ago when he won the Fundraiser of the Year category. He said: “It is great to be nominated again. It is nice to be highly thought of within the community by a member of the community.”

Life at Black Sheep is going from strength to strength. Lee’s wife Eilish Tiffin left her full-time primary school role to join Black Sheep and can concentrate on providing opportunities for youngsters - and their families - to boost their overall fitness and lifestyles.

Eilish said: “Things are gong from strength to strength. I am bringing children into fitness and we are getting more of a community in to the business. We are getting bigger and bigger.”

Lee joins a huge list of nominations and we still want more.

We want to know about the unsung heroes, community champions, inspirational children and fantastic sports people for this year’s awards which will be taking nominations until Friday, August 30.

That’s loads of time to put forward your favourites – and once we pass that deadline, the judges will meet to draw up a shortlist in each amazing category on September 3.

Then it is on to the grand finale which will be held on Thursday, September 19 at the Roker Hotel.

The Best of South Tyneside awards, this year, have the support of the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Tyne Coast College, Barbour, JML, Harlow Print, UTS, and Warmseal.

Watch out for more details on them in the days and weeks to come.

In the meantime, let’s start that process of honouring all those unsung stars.

There are plenty of categories to choose from.

Get your nomination in as soon as you can as that way, you know you’ve put an unsung hero in the running for honours.

To nominate, please send us the full name, phone number and email address, of the person you wish to nominate and the category you want to nominate them for, along with a brief description of why they are worthy of an award.

And if you are submitting an entry in the Young Performer category, send us a video of them performing.

Send your entries by email to: lynn.wild@jpimedia.co.uk or to https://www.bestofsouthtyneside.co.uk.

The categories

Green Champion of the Year.

Child of Achievement.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Local Hero Award.

Sporting Excellence/Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Sports Team of the Year.

Community Champion.

Student of the Year.

Community Group.

Small Business of the Year.

Large Business of the Year.

Child of Courage

Young Performer of the Year.

Lifetime Contribution.