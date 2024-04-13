Outside the Quadrus Centre in East Boldon are, from left, Carl Thompson, Adam Brown and Carl Buckley. Photo by Elliot Nichol

The Health Insurance Group, Urban River, Apex Time Critical, ILM Associates and XIX Developments have all opened new offices at The Quadrus Centre over recent months.

The recent lettings take the total number of businesses based at the hub, situated just off the A19 near Boldon Business Park, to 28.

Marketing and web design agency Urban River has moved into Studio 206, a 484sq ft office which will house its six members of staff.

Managing director Carl Buckley said: “We have been based in South Tyneside for 22 years, so when it came to moving, we were intent on remaining in the borough.

“We knew the lease on our previous office was due to expire so we began looking for somewhere new and The Quadrus Centre was just perfect.

"It’s in a great location, has amazing facilities, onsite meeting rooms and plentiful free parking spaces.

“Not only that, but South Tyneside Council, which runs the centre, also allowed us to relocate a few days before our existing office expired, which helped us massively reduce the stress of having to move in a single day.

“We’re delighted to have joined the centre and hopefully it’ll help us to continue growing as we look to the future.”

Employee benefits specialist The Health Insurance Group has opened a new 592sq ft head office at the facility.

“We’ve grown significantly over recent years so the ability to move somewhere which afforded us the flexibility and space to grow at a pace that suited us really appealed,” said director Adam Brown.

“It’s position just off the A19 was another influencer in our decision.

"We also have offices in the Midlands so being so well connected to local transport routes was essential and The Quadrus Centre just ticked every box.”

Time Critical logistics partner Apex Time Critical, which specialises in managing time-sensitive cargo, has moved into a 237sq ft office.

Carl Thompson, managing director, said: “Having recruited three new members of staff, we found that we had outgrown our previous office, so we approached the team who manage the centre.

“They were able to source a new, larger unit which met our expectations for the immediate future, while also providing a great insight into how The Quadrus Centre can support our growth going forward.

“As someone who lives locally, I am a firm believer in supporting local businesses, so I have always had a desire for Apex Time Critical to be very much a South Tyneside business and The Quadrus Centre will be key to helping us ensure we remain rooted in the borough.”

The Quadrus Centre is one of four business centres owned and managed by South Tyneside Council alongside Jarrow Business Centre, One Trinity Green and South Shields Business Works.

South Tyneside Council has invested heavily over recent years into ensuring the centre meets the needs of today’s businesses, from installing superfast broadband to improving its ICT facilities and reducing its carbon footprint.