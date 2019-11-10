Dee Clayton launched the Little Café at Haven Court care home.

Dee Clayton, who owned Westoe Crown café Mac ‘n’ Alli for six and a half years, has launched a new eatery at a local care home.

The Little Café opened in the dementia unit of Haven Court care home on McAanany Avenue, on Monday, November 4.

Businesswoman Dee, who opened Mac n Alli in 2012, turned the cafe into a community hub but sold it last year as she felt it was time to move on.

Dee Clayton launched the Little Café at Haven Court care home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I successfully achieved what I set out to do with Mac ‘n’ Alli, which was to create a business that was embedded within the local community and that’s what I hope to achieve at Haven Court,” said the 56-year-old.

She is now serving light bites and cakes to residents, staff, community groups and members of the public at the care home, which specialises in residential and nursing care, dementia care and reablement.

“I’m just so excited to get started. Haven Court has such a lovely atmosphere and this was an opportunity to run it on my own, with all the home cooking that I did at Mac n Alli,” continued Dee.

“The Little Café will provide a comfortable environment where people can come for a light lunch or a chat over a cup of tea or coffee and a slice of cake. It’s much more wholesome food than you find at other hospital cafes.”

Haven Court matron, Rob Common, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Dee to Haven Court and we are sure that her latest venture will be a success.

“Haven Court is very much a part of the local community and the Little Café will provide a welcoming space for local people, as well as our residents and their families and friends.

“We hope that people living in the local community will take full advantage of having this fantastic new café right on their doorstep.”