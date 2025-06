Four businesses representing the North East at Europe’s biggest security event

The largest security event in Europe is making its triumphant return to the NEC this April, with four businesses representing innovation in the sector for the North East.

Held between April 8 and 10, The Security Event aims to educate smaller businesses and industry professionals in all forms of security including; cyber security, artificial intelligence, lone working and many more.

More than 16,500 visitors are expected to attend the three-day event, showcasing the world’s leading security brands, offering opportunity to source the latest products, technologies and solutions, whilst networking and meeting face-to-face with key experts from across the industry.

Representing the North East region will be businesses such as Dynamic CCTV, a leading trade-only provider of security cameras, Metador, based in Middlesbrough, who are a bespoke manufacturer of security and fire-rated steel doorsets, and The Expanded Metal Company, a world-renowned leader and innovator in the development and manufacture of expanded metal mesh products.

Securiclad, based in North Shields, will be also at the event to showcase their modular panel systems for highly secure environments that suit all requirements of physical protection against threat and risk.

Rob Palmer, Managing Director at Securiclad, said: "The Security Event 2025 offers a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with like-minded individuals within our sector, showcase our extensive range of services, and share advice with guests throughout the three-day event.

"The NEC will be a hive of activity once again and we can't wait to share the space with some of the world’s leading brands and market leaders."

Tristan Norman, Group Event Director of the Nineteen Group, added: “It feels like year on year the security sector finds new and exciting ways to innovate itself, and with the growth of AI this feels more apt than ever.

“This innovation is coming from all over the country and the world - seeing our event bring together the best minds and products and introducing key minds who else would have not necessarily met due to their location”.

The event covers the total Safety & Security Series; The Fire Safety Event, The Health & Safety Event, The Workplace Event, National Cyber Security Show and Professional Security Officer Live - spanning the entire buying chain of the safety and security of people, property and assets.

Over 450 industry leading exhibitors are in attendance showcasing 10,000+ security solutions, with live demonstrations of the latest products and technology. Key features focus on specific emergency tech challenges and requirements, providing insights, strategies and advancements from leading experts in the sector.

For businesses wanting further information about The Security Event, or any of the other co-located shows or to register for a FREE ticket, see the website.