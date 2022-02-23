'Free ride' campaign aims to get more taxi drivers on the road in South Shields to tackle shortage
A taxi firm has launched a new campaign to get more drivers on the road by wiping away start up costs to help tackle a shortage of cabbies.
South Tyneside’s largest taxi and private hire operator, Nearby Richmond Taxis, based in South Shields, hopes the ‘Free Ride’ campaign will bring new and existing drivers into the trade.
The firm is among those suffering from a shortage of drivers, having lost cabbies who went on to find other employment during the pandemic when there was little demand for taxis.
Now life is getting back to normal, demand has risen, and there are not enough taxi drivers, meaning longer waits for customers, and strain on firms such as Nearby Richmond.
Starting out as a tax driver incurs multiple costs such as paying for license applications, enhanced DBS checks, and other credentials required.
These can often deter people from becoming a taxi driver if they don’t have the money to start out.
To combat the problem, Nearby is offering to pay for a medical, badge (on successful application with the council), vehicle test and on-site training to fast-track drivers to the necessary standard.
Gemma Errington, fleet driver manager at Nearby Richmond Taxis, hopes the ‘Free Ride’ initiative will encourage more people to seek a career as a taxi driver.
She said: "With the current shortage of drivers across the UK at the moment it's great to be able to offer something back to people wanting to get in to the taxi and private hire trade and by nearby Richmond assisting them with zero start up costs we're hoping to see more drivers joining us allowing us to cut down on customer wait times and overall providing a first class, local service.”
Gemma also explained how the company recently underwent a slight name change incorporating ‘Nearby’ into its brand name, which is part of the Nearby group including Nearby LA Taxis, Nearby Westoe Taxis and Nearby Eastcoast Taxis.
This means when a customer books a taxi with a Nearby brand, if one of the other nearby fleet name taxis is in the area it can take the fare.
For further information or to apply to the role email [email protected] or ring 0191 2140220.