Full list of winners from North East England Tourism Awards 2025
Tourism and Hospitality businesses from across the region gathered at the annual awards ceremony, which was held at Newcastle’s Civic Centre to hear who would be named as the cream of the North East’s tourism offering.
Epic outdoor spectacular Kynren was the big winner on the night, picking up two new awards for Volunteer of the Year, for the crew and team behind the event, and Tourism Festival or Event of the Year.
The new awards were introduced this year to showcase even more of the region’s visitor economy. For the first time the public were invited to have their say in the Festivals and Event category with thousands of votes being cast for their favourite.
Also new for this year is The Rising Star award, which shines a light on the exciting new talent in the tourism sector, which was won by Ellie Robson, of Northumberland County Show.
A further 16 awards were announced with other winners including Rockliffe Hall Hotel, who was once again named Large Hotel of the Year, and newcomer to the region Ad Gefrin Anglo Saxon Museum & Whisky Distillery, who picked up Gold for New Tourism Business of the Year.
The year’s special Outstanding Contribution to Tourism award was handed to Susan Justice, Head of Business Development, North East at Bidfood, food and drink wholesalers, for her dedication and commitment to raising the profile of the food and drink sector in the region.
With a career spanning more than 40 years in hospitality, Susan has supported mentoring and career development in the industry, working with chefs, restaurants and hotels in ensuring the best quality produce and service is provided.
This is the third year the Outstanding Contribution Award has been presented with previous winners including Robson Green and Ann Cleeves, author of Vera.
Delivered by England’s first Destination Development Partnership – Destination North East England, winners in some of the categories will now go on to compete at a national level at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, held in Brighton in June.
2025 Destination North East England Tourism Awards Winners in full
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award
GOLD – Whitehouse Farm Centre
SILVER – The Glasshouse International Centre for Music
BRONZE – The Alnwick Garden
HIGHLY COMMENDED – Durham Cricket
B&B and Guest House of the Year
GOLD – The Beresford Arms
SILVER – Old School House, Haltwhistle
BRONZE – Wydon Farm B&B
Business Events Venue of the Year
GOLD - Crowne Plaza Newcastle - Stephenson Quarter
SILVER – The Glasshouse International Centre for Music
BRONZE – Event Durham, Durham University
HIGHLY COMMENDED – Venues at Northumbria University
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year
GOLD – Tranwell Farm Campsite
SILVER – Walkmill Campsite
BRONZE – Vindomora Country Lodges
Volunteer of the Year
GOLD - Kynren, Cast and Crew
SILVER – Newcastle City Guides
BRONZE – Sarah Davidson, Northumberland County Show
Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award
GOLD - Maldron Hotel Newcastle
SILVER - Laverock Law Cottages and Glamping
BRONZE - Battlesteads
HIGHLY COMMENDED - The Glasshouse International Centre for Music
Experience of the Year
GOLD – Blackfriars Cookery School
SILVER – The Escape Key
BRONZE – Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours
HIGHLY COMMENDED – Triple A Food Tours
Large Hotel of the Year
GOLD - Rockliffe Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort
SILVER - Matfen Hall
BRONZE - INNSiDE Newcastle
HIGHLY COMMENDED - Holiday Inn Newcastle Jesmond
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year
GOLD - Hall Hill Farm
SILVER - Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum & Whisky Distillery
BRONZE - Bamburgh Castle
HIGHLY COMMENDED - Ushaw Historic House, Chapels & Gardens
New Tourism Business of the Year
GOLD -Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum & Whisky Distillery
SILVER - Northumberland Nook
BRONZE – The Tempus
HIGHLY COMMENDED - Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden
Pub of the Year
GOLD – South Causey Inn
SILVER – The Beresford Arms
BRONZE - Full Circle Brew Co
HIGHLY COMMENDED - The Seaburn Inn
Self Catering Accommodation of the Year
GOLD – The Glebe Retreat
SILVER – Chesters Stables
BRONZE – Doxford Cottages
Small Hotel of the Year
GOLD - Seaham Hall
SILVER - Lord Crewe Arms, Blanchland
BRONZE - Marshall Meadows Manor House
HIGHLY COMMENDED - The Greenhead Hotel
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
GOLD – Northumberland College Zoo
SILVER – Diggerland Durham
BRONZE - Auckland Palace and the Faith Museum
HIGHLY COMMENDED - Tanfield Railway
Taste of North East England
GOLD - Dobson and Parnell
SILVER - My Delhi Streetery
BRONZE - The Beresford Arms
The Rising Star Award
GOLD - Ellie Robson, Northumberland County Show
SILVER – Oscar Edwards, Holiday Inn Newcastle Jesmond
BRONZE – Alaya Woodward, Riverview Bakery
Tourism Festival or Event
Kynren
Unsung Hero Award
GOLD - Caitlin Brown, The Escape Key
SILVER -Steve Watson GHOST Northeast
BRONZE – Alice Middleton, Malhotra Group
Outstanding Contribution to Tourism
Susan Justice, Bidfood
