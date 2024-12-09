Funeral Director continues dedicated support for hometown football club

A respected Funeral Director has continued supporting a local football club who he has followed since he was a child.

Daren Persson Funeral Directors are proud to remain as the primary sponsor for North Shields Football Club – with Daren’s name featuring on the stadium, while the business is prominent on the club’s home strip.

The company has now supported the club for more than a decade, continuing after they became part of Funeral Partners, the country’s fastest growing funeral business.

Daren said he was delighted to continue with his sponsorship agreement with the team he began supporting when he was just a youngster.

“One of my rare memories of being a very young boy was my father taking me to Appelby Park – the old ground – but sadly a year later he passed,” he said.

“I have been sponsoring North Shields for more than ten years now and hope to continue to do so on an annual basis.

“The ground has been named after me for nine years but is affectionately nicknamed 'The Morgue’ by some.

“That just shows the humour we have in the region; the club and their supporters reflect the passion of our community.

“I’m so proud to be associated with them.”

Dennis Scarth, chairman of North Shields FC added: “We really appreciate Daren’s support and know he has been involved with the club for many years.

“Not only is it a considerable investment financially, we also know how important a figure Daren is in the community, and community is so crucial to us.

“We hope we can continue to be associated with Daren and his business for many, many years to come.”

For more information about Daren Persson Funeral Service visit https://www.darenperssonfunerals.co.uk/