Further growth at South Tyneside firm

Steven Atkinson joins the firm to manage claims from businesses across all sectors

Business Energy Claims, based at Boldon Business Park, said companies across dozens of different sectors are increasingly becoming more aware that they may have mis-sold to and could have a substantial claim.

Comprised of a team of energy and legal experts, the company is helping businesses to recover hidden commissions and losses from the mis-selling of energy contracts.

To cope with the surge of enquiries, the business has appointed a new claims officer to support the growing number of clients accessing its services.

Steven Atkinson, who has wide experience of client facing roles including with the Ministry of Justice and NHS Business Service Authority, joins the growing company to manage claims from businesses across all sectors.

Chief executive Callum Thompson said: “The growth of Business Energy Claims is down to two things. Our expertise and track record in winning claims and the number of businesses and organisations that are realising they may have been mis-sold energy contracts by their brokers.

“We’re delighted to welcome Steven to our growing team. He is one of a number of people to join recently and we are always on the look out for new talent to help and support our growing number of clients.”

Steven added: “I am thoroughly enjoying working at Business Energy Claims. There will be a real job satisfaction in helping companies and other organisations to reclaim money that is rightfully theirs.