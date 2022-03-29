It’s been announced that the TV personality, known as The GC, will star as Mama Morton in the acclaimed UK and Ireland tour of the international smash hit musical Chicago.

Gemma will join the tour at the Sunderland Empire from Tuesday, May 31 2022, ahead of playing Cardiff New Theatre, Blackpool Winter Gardens, Sheffield Lyceum, Norwich Theatre Royal and New Theatre, Oxford.

Producer David Ian said: “We were completely stunned by Gemma’s audition for the role. She’s an undeniable force both on and off stage, and we can’t wait to see her portrayal of ‘Mama Morton’ on tour. Audiences across the country are in for a treat.”

Gemma Collins will play Mama Morton in Chicago

Gemma is best known as a media personality and businesswoman, having first featured in the reality series The Only Way Is Essex.

She was awarded the 2021 winner of the Best Female Personality at the National Reality Television Awards. Since ‘Essex’ Gemma has appeared in numerous television shows including, I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing on Ice and All Together Now in which she was a finalist.

Most recently Gemma was seen on screens with her intimate Channel 4 documentary, Gemma Collins: Self-Harm & Me. Before finding fame on The Only Way Is Essex, Gemma was a keen performer having studied dance and winning a place at the renowned Sylvia Young Theatre School.

Gemma joins Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart, Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, Jamie Baughan as Amos Hart and B.E. Wong as Mary Sunshine.

Gemma makes her debut in the musical in Sunderland

The role of Billy Flynn will be announced soon.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

:: Chicago is at Sunderland Empire from May 31 to June 4, 2022. Tickets priced from just £13 are available from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 7615 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/sunderland

