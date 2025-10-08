Global logistics giant expands South Tyneside footprint with 100,000 sq. ft. unit

DHL has completed a deal to let a substantial unit and yard in South Tyneside.

Logistics giant DHL has expanded its footprint in South Tyneside as it completes on a deal to let a 100,000 sq. ft. unit with substantial yard to increase its capacity in the borough.

The letting on the Simonside Industrial Estate was secured by Naylors Gavin Black, on behalf of landlord Kans and Kandy which has invested more than £8million to substantially upgrade the property.

The new letting will see DHL Supply Chain move from a circa 70,000 sq. ft. space split across two units, in Hebburn, to the larger property, which was formerly occupied by Biffa.

The move will allow DHL to carry out expansion and fulfil its current contracts.

Keith Stewart, partner at Naylors Gavin Black, said: “This is the latest in an impressive run we have had in delivering large scale lettings in the region to corporate businesses across a number of sites we are instructed on - including Connect at Integra in Durham, IAMP and Hillthorn Business Park, Sunderland, Team Valley, Gateshead and North Tyneside.

“Our client, Kans and Kandy have done an excellent job maximising the potential and standard of this property and DHL will benefit from a fantastic facility that will improve operations and better meet their ESG goals.”

Peter Razaq, co-founder and chairman at Kans and Kandy, added: “We are delighted to have secured DHL as part of our property portfolio.

“We have worked closely with our project team to provide additional works and look forward to seeing operations commence from the property shortly, following completion of DHL’s fitout.”