Global manufacturer selects South Tyneside for its UK-wide headquarters
Noblegen Cryogenics has relocated to a 19,300 sq ft facility at the Boldon Business Park, consolidating its head office, design, and UK manufacturing operations under one roof.
The move strengthens its alignment with parent company Peak International Group, which operates in over 20 countries worldwide.
Initially housing 20 employees, the facility provides capacity for planned headcount growth over the next 12 months as part of Noblegen's ongoing investment in the UK.
Chris Harvey, General Manager, has given an insight into how the relocation will help to benefit the company in years to come.
He said: “As a global leader in liquid nitrogen generator manufacturing, this new facility gives us the ideal platform to build on our success.
“We’ve invested heavily in our team and processes, accelerating R&D while creating space for future expansion.
“This is a cornerstone of our growth strategy - leveraging Peak International Group’s worldwide sales and service networks to make on-demand liquid nitrogen generation accessible to a broader market.
Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the borough’s biggest news and sport headlines
“This move prepares us for ambitious growth, enabling faster product development and providing a collaborative workspace that drives innovation.
“Scaling production opens doors to previously untapped markets—dermatology clinics, hospitals, universities, and beyond."
Noblegen has revealed why it has selected South Tyneside for the location of its UK headquarters - highlighting that access to the A19, Port of Tyneside, and talent from five universities as key factors.
Chris added: “South Tyneside was the clear winner.
“The skilled local workforce and strong graduate pipeline were decisive factors.”
Cllr Margaret Meling, South Tyneside Council’s Lead Member for Economic Growth and Transport, has spoken of her delight that Noblegen has selected South Tyneside for its UK headquarters.
She commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Noblegen Cryogenics.
“Their cutting-edge technology, exported globally, highlights the UK’s innovation and our borough’s skilled workforce.
“We look forward to supporting their growth and wish them every success.”
For more information about Noblegen Cryogenics, visit: https://www.noblegencryogenics.com/.