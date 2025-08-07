Global Recruiter Awards 2025 shortlist for NRL

Technical engineering specialists NRL, with branches in Blyth, Sunderland and Teeside, are celebrating securing a spot on the shortlist for Global Recruiter Awards 2025’s highly competitive Best Large Recruitment Business (Annual turnover £100m+) category.

The prestigious accolade celebrates the achievements of recruitment organisations that demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, and impact across the industry. Held each year in November, the Global Recruiter Awards are widely recognised as a benchmark of excellence in the recruitment sector, showcasing the very best in the industry. Being shortlisted in the Best Large Recruitment Business category for a second consecutive year is a significant honour, reflecting NRL’s continued growth, strategic client relationships, and unwavering commitment to ethical and inclusive recruitment practices.

NRL’s submission highlighted its 40+ years of experience supporting UK and global engineering organisations with tailored recruitment and workforce solutions. The company is trusted by clients to deliver the right people for complex projects and strategic hires, acting as a key supply chain partner and often working as an extension of internal talent acquisition teams. NRL’s expertise spans both temporary and permanent recruitment, with a strong focus on compliance, industry knowledge, and global reach. The company’s long-standing relationships with clients, some dating back to its founding in 1983, are a testament to its industry reputation and service excellence.

Speaking about the nomination, David Redmayne, CEO of NRL, said:

​“We’re incredibly proud to be shortlisted for this award for another year, having faced equally tough competition in 2024. It’s a reflection of the hard work, passion, and dedication of our colleagues across the business. They are the reason we can continue to deliver service excellence to our clients and provide meaningful career opportunities to our candidates – so recognition such as this is testament to their dedication.”

In recent years, NRL has seen significant growth, as regional and international recruitment teams support clients with energy transition and net zero plans, which have seen them establish new operations in a number of countries. Recognition from the Global Recruiter Awards confirms this international capability and ability to deliver recruitment solutions at scale.

The winners of the Global Recruiter Awards 2025 will be announced at the annual awards ceremony which takes place in London on Wednesday 19th November, and representatives from NRL will join fellow industry leaders in celebrating the achievements that are helping to shape the future of recruitment.