Grand reopening: The Hollymere in Sunderland shines with a brand-new look

Boasting a brighter, modern aesthetic, The Hollymere renovation has completely transformed the pub and beer garden.

A refreshed bar updated soft furnishings, and an enhanced dining area and extended beer garden has given the pub a brand-new lease of life, providing guests with a relaxed, welcoming environment to enjoy their visit.

Along with the latest look, The Hollymere menu willalso feature delicious popular guest favourites such as the ever-so indulgent Honey Clucker, mouth-watering Crispy Sweet Chilli Chicken and the impressive Pork Tomahawk. If that wasn’t enough dive into a Caramelised Waffle which is sure to become one of your all-time favourite desserts.

If you don’t feel like leaving the sofa you can now get a range of The Hollymere’s delicious dishes delivered straight to your door. Selected dishes from the pub’s menu are now available to order from on the Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo take away apps. So, whether it’s a cosy night in for two or a late lunch your favourite dish is now just a tap away.

Commenting on the pub’s new look, General Manager, Joanne Turnbull, said: "We’re excited to unveil The Hollymere fresh new look! Whether you’re planning a meal with family and friends or catching the football with a pint in hand, our pub is ready to welcome guests both familiar faces and first timers alike to enjoy our new look, all while keeping the same signature sizzle you’ve come to know and love."

The family friendly The Hollymere shows the best of live sport, and you can pre-book your table to get the comfiest seats in the house. The pub hosts a poker night every Sunday from 7pm, as well as a popular quiz on Wednesday’s at 8pm. As part of the quiz there is also a chance to win a cash prize during the ‘Open The Box’ round.

The Hollymere also has a range of live entertainment acts on bank holiday’s, keep an eye on the pub’s Facebook page for further details of upcoming live events.

Four-legged friends kept on leads are also welcome in The Hollymere's bar area and in the beer garden. Water is also available on request to ensure dogs are as comfortable as their owners during their visit.

For more information, or to make a booking at the new look The Hollymere please visit their website: https://www.sizzlingpubs.co.uk/findapub/northeast/thehollymeregrangetown#/