Award-winning Blue Jay Wellness CIC boss Lisa Cryer.

The Social Enterprise Boost (SEB) Fund can provide grants of up to £10,000 to the borough’s ‘social entrepreneurs’ – people running community interest companies and social enterprises.

Delivered by Project North East (PNE), the programme aims to kick-start and accelerate social enterprises – providing help to those already improving their communities through their work and people with aspirations of following in their footsteps.

Cllr Margaret Meling, lead member for economic growth and transport at South Tyneside Council, said: “The Social Boost programme is a very welcome initiative in South Tyneside.

“Building cohesive, resilient communities is one of our key priorities as a council and programmes like this, which empower and help unlock the potential of our voluntary and community sectors, are critical to helping us do just that.”

One South Tyneside social entrepreneur to welcome the funding boost is Lisa Cryer, founder of Jarrow-based BlueJay Wellness CIC – which runs yoga, mindfulness and science courses to young people in schools in the borough.

She said: “Almost 90% of the firms in South Tyneside are microbusinesses so we’re so lucky to have support from the likes of PNE, Far North and Tedco as it can be lonely and at times confusing to start out in self employment.

“Social Enterprise Boost is such a welcome addition. They’ve made it a non-daunting way to apply for funding to start something that gives back to the community.”

The programme – which has been funded by the Department of Culture, Media, and Sport – will also provide one-to-one support and coaching, group workshops and digital resources to stimulate, develop and grow social enterprise ideas that can positively contribute to the borough.

Melissa Middleton, business support coordinator at PNE, said: “Social Boost has now officially launched in South Tyneside and we couldn’t be more excited. “It offers grants for people and businesses to access and a huge support package of training, inspiration and one to one advice for budding social enterprises.”