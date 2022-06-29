Have you heard - South Shields to host free podcast masterclass open to businesses and start-ups

Podcasting expert Ashleigh King will host the workshop to teach anyone interested how to plan, start and launch a podcast to raise publicity.

Business and IP Centre North East, which advises start-up firms and investors, will be joined by Ashleigh, creative director of Flamingo Heights, a creative studio, who started her podcast #NurtureYourZest in 2019 to share her experience and offers advice to those interested in online broadcasting.

During the workshop, Ashleigh will cover:

The Word, South Shields

*Podcasting, why it matters and its space in the ‘marketing mix’

*The benefits of podcasting, and the opportunities it can bring

*The hopes and fears people have about starting a podcast

*Creativity - who it is for, what it is about and why your stories matter

*Courage - overcoming fear, the courage to get recording and tips around equipment

*Curiosity - cultivating curiosity, creating intrigue and sharing your message with potential listeners

Podcasting can be an effective way to reach out to a wider audience and allows you to raise brand awareness, share your business story and showcase your product and services.

The workshop is open to North East based businesses and start-ups who would like to know more about podcasting, as well as for those who are starting to think about developing their own podcast.

The free workshop takes place Tuesday, 19 July, between 10am – 1pm at The Word, in South Shields.