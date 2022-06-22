Castle Building Services, based in Hebburn, has recently recruited new employees as well as making some promotions among current staff members.

The new recruits include Luke Smith as trainee estimator, Philip Brownless as aftercare manager, Rebecca Wooton as junior quantity surveyor, and Jack Henderson as purchasing assistant.

Ian Dunn has now been appointed construction manager alongside Richard Bradshaw as project manager. The appointments follow Andrew Dawson being promoted to managing director, alongside Ben Fawcett as procurement director and Andrew Heron as commercial manager.

Managing director Andrew Dawson said: "A warm welcome to all of our new colleagues. Our recruitment process was rigorous as we want to ensure that all starters are the ideal fit for the business and that they, in turn, feel they will be fully supported and developed by the business.

"We have very ambitious strategic growth plans and will be unveiling further new hires in the months ahead."

Ian added: "I join Castle Building Services with 20 years' experience in the construction industry and previously held various senior management positions.

"This is an exciting opportunity for me as the company progresses with plans to deliver schemes as principal contractor associated with specialist related fit out projects, which will be driven by myself and the wider team including project manager, Richard Bradshaw."