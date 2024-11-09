How the new school being worked on by Hebburn firm Castle will look.

A South-Tyneside-based building firm is celebrating another lucrative contract win.

Castle, which is based at the Monkton Business Park in Hebburn, has been contracted to supply all mechanical, electrical, public health and renewable systems at a £53million school project in Scotland.

The contract, for a new high school in Dumfries, is the latest in a string of contracts that the firm – which also has offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow – has won north of the border.

Andrew Dawson, managing director at Castle, said: “We have built a very strong reputation for our expertise as a leading provider of services, as we continue to work on a number of prestigious educational projects in Scotland.

Castle managing director Andrew Dawson.

"It is for this reason we were appointed by Morgan Sindall Construction and we look forward to playing our role in delivering this fantastic educational facility for local school children in Dumfries.”

Previously, Castle has been appointed to take on school projects in the Lothians and Paisley areas.

The Dumfries High School project is being delivered by hub South West Scotland (hub SW) in partnership with Dumfries and Galloway Council.

It aims to create a 930-pupil school on the site of the former high school’s football pitch.

It will also be home to a new athletics centre, offering PE and sporting facilities for pupils and the wider community and an all-weather sports pitch.

It will also feature new social and dining areas, an amphitheatre science garden, science labs and a library.

The work being done by Castle includes the design, supply, installation and commissioning of all mechanical systems – above ground drainage, domestic

services, low temperature and hot water heating.

The firm will also install a largescale underfloor heating system, ventilation and air conditioning, incoming mains, thermal insulation, and building management systems to monitor and control energy use and sprinklers.

It will also be responsible for the installation of solar panels and air source heat pumps for the building.

Electrical works include, LV installations, small power, fire and intruder alarms, security systems, lighting, including controls, earthing and bonding, lightning protection, data, induction loops and EV charging.