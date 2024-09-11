Hebburn building firm has designs on further success
Hebburn-based Castle has appointed Sarah Sabin and Andrew Bowkett to it’s design team.
In addition to providing architectural and design management services help the firm develop a full design and build service, Sarah and Andrew – both previously directors at Morpeth-based, Seymour Architecture – will support clients requiring a full architectural service on projects.
Sarah joins as senior design lead architect and Andrew as senior design lead in the team led by design director, Matthew Thomas.
With a headcount of 200, Castle is continuing on its rapid growth, with 20 new employees joining the firm this year and has established itself in principal contractor roles on a range of major projects.
Managing director, Andrew Dawson says he wants Castle to be the “go-to” contractor for the delivery of building projects.
He said: “We welcome Sarah and Andrew to the team. Having worked closely with them on a number of previous projects, we knew they would hit the ground running, greatly enhancing our new architectural offering.
“While design, mechanical electrical and plumbing and build each operate as divisions in their own right, we have developed a team to bring all this skill, knowledge and experience together to meet client requirements.”
He added: “Sarah and Andrew’s specialist architectural skills sit perfectly with the strategic plan we have for the growth and increasing diversity of support we offer clients.”
Simon Groom, technical director at Castle, said: “We specialise in low volume, high value projects, that come with their own unique set of challenges.
"The ‘Castle Approach’ emphasises giving full attention to each project by working closely with clients to find the right solution within their budget.”
Castle, which also has offices in Glasgow and Edinburgh, was recently appointed as the main contractor to build a new hi-tech grammar school in Paisley, just outside Glasgow which involves a construction method focused on reducing carbon emissions.
Last year the firm also won major contracts in Scotland – including work on schools in Livingstone and West Lothian.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.