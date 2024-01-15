A South Tyneside-based building firm has completed a major project to turn an industrial site into what will be a distribution centre for a major national parcel delivery specialist.

Castle operations manager Shaun Powell at the Washington site.

Castle undertook the work at the former TRW Automotive Systems in Washington as principal contractor by the abrdn Property Income Trust, and has completely refurbished the

150,000-sq.ft factory.

Andrew Dawson, managing director at Castle, said: “It was an honour to be awarded the contract to refurbish such a well-known and significant facility. We take great pride in playing our role in supporting local investment and regeneration.”

The Hebburn-based firm, which employs nearly 200 staff and has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Teesside, last year recorded £30m turnover and is one of the UK’s leading providers of building, engineering and contracting services.

Work at the site included utility disconnections, demolition and strip out, earthworks, drainage, creating parking areas and roadways, a vehicle re-fuelling area, and landscaping.

The contract also included roofing and cladding work, new doors and the replacement of mechanical and electrical services.

The firm has also fitted the 30-year-old building with a range of renewables – including solar panels on the roof to cut down on CO2 emissions.

Castle recently announced is looking at a record forward order book of £110m for 2024.